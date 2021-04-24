City Holding Company Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$54m were in line with what the analysts predicted, City Holding surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.25 per share, a notable 12% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CHCO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, City Holding's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$218.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 19% to US$4.04 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$219.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.47 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$81.50, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic City Holding analyst has a price target of US$86.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$74.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that City Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 1.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.5% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than City Holding.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that City Holding's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on City Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for City Holding going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for City Holding (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

