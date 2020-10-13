City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

City Holding Company (CHCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CHCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.2, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCO was $61.2, representing a -26.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.07 and a 15.34% increase over the 52 week low of $53.06.

CHCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.64. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.63%, compared to an industry average of -23.1%.

