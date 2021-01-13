City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

City Holding Company (CHCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.75% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCO was $72.59, representing a -12.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.72 and a 36.81% increase over the 52 week low of $53.06.

CHCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.85%, compared to an industry average of -15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

