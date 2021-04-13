City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

City Holding Company (CHCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.36, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHCO was $82.36, representing a -6.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.49 and a 55.22% increase over the 52 week low of $53.06.

CHCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CHCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.51%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

