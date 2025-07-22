City Holding Company Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - City Holding Company (CHCO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $33.38 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $29.11 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.

City Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.38 Mln. vs. $29.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $1.96 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.