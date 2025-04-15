CITY HOLDING CO Earnings Preview: Recent $CHCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITY HOLDING CO ($CHCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $74,605,248 and earnings of $1.88 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CHCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CITY HOLDING CO Insider Trading Activity

CITY HOLDING CO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R HAGEBOECK (President & CEO) sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $788,619

JOHN A DERITO (EVP, Commercial Banking) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $355,373 .

. C DALLAS KAYSER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,784 shares for an estimated $237,860 .

. CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $118,950 .

. DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 926 shares for an estimated $110,950 .

. SHARON H ROWE sold 470 shares for an estimated $60,464

ROBERT D FISHER purchased 191 shares for an estimated $22,891

DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER purchased 116 shares for an estimated $13,902

W H III FILE purchased 108 shares for an estimated $12,943

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CITY HOLDING CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of CITY HOLDING CO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CITY HOLDING CO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHCO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Kansas City Capital issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CITY HOLDING CO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHCO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.