City Holding (CHCO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.72, changing hands as low as $121.47 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $106.095 per share, with $133.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.56.

