City Holding (CHCO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.69, changing hands as high as $80.05 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $71.6113 per share, with $86.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.16.

