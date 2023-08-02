City Holding (CHCO) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 101.32

The average one-year price target for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been revised to 101.32 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 95.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 108.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from the latest reported closing price of 98.91 / share.

City Holding Declares $0.65 Dividend

On May 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $98.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Holding. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHCO is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 12,243K shares. The put/call ratio of CHCO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,015K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 651K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 561K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 16.90% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 469K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCO by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

City Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses in West Virginia, Ohio, and California. City Holding provides credit, deposit, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, and technology products and services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.