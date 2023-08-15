City Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.08, changing hands as low as $92.80 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $82.53 per share, with $103 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.40.
