City Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.89, changing hands as low as $79.87 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $71.6113 per share, with $86.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.01.

