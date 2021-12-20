City Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHCO

In trading on Monday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.71, changing hands as low as $78.05 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $66.845 per share, with $88.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.