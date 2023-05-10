City Developments (SGX:C09) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 8.83

The average one-year price target for City Developments (SGX:C09) has been revised to 8.83 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 9.44 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.75 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.74% from the latest reported closing price of 6.91 / share.

City Developments Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Developments. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C09 is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.67% to 55,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,185K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C09 by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,566K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C09 by 0.65% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,899K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,386K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C09 by 0.63% over the last quarter.

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,254K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C09 by 8.93% over the last quarter.

