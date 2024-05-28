City Developments Reports Strong Hotel Performance

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has reported a year of positive progress, with a sharp increase in hotel profits by nearly 400% to $11.6m in 2023, driven by the return of international travel and strategic improvements in profitability. Despite a challenging residential property market, the company’s subsidiary CDL Investments recorded an operating profit. MCK’s total revenue for 2023 stood at $145.7 million with a consistent profit after tax of $21.6m, leading to a declared dividend of 3 cents per share.

For further insights into SG:C09 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.