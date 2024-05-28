News & Insights

City Developments Reports Strong Hotel Performance

May 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has reported a year of positive progress, with a sharp increase in hotel profits by nearly 400% to $11.6m in 2023, driven by the return of international travel and strategic improvements in profitability. Despite a challenging residential property market, the company’s subsidiary CDL Investments recorded an operating profit. MCK’s total revenue for 2023 stood at $145.7 million with a consistent profit after tax of $21.6m, leading to a declared dividend of 3 cents per share.

