City Developments Limited Announces Board Changes

City Developments Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Tan Kian Seng as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 31, 2024. His departure also leads to changes in the composition of the Board, Audit & Risk Committee, and Board Sustainability Committee. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Tan’s contributions during his tenure.

