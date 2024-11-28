News & Insights

City Developments Limited Announces Board Changes

November 28, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

City Developments Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Tan Kian Seng as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 31, 2024. His departure also leads to changes in the composition of the Board, Audit & Risk Committee, and Board Sustainability Committee. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Tan’s contributions during his tenure.

