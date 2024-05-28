News & Insights

City Developments Lays Groundwork for Growth

May 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

City Developments has strategically acquired 48.3 hectares of land in New Zealand, signaling a strong focus on future growth despite a dip in after-tax profits for 2023. The company is set to initiate off-the-plan sales for the Iona Block development in Havelock North by mid-year, with expectations of a stronger financial performance in 2024. A positive trend in sales and various new opportunities under consideration promise a momentum that could extend into 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

