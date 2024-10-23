City Developments Boosts Portfolio With Christchurch Hotel

City Developments (SG:C09) has released an update.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (MCK) is making a strategic return to Christchurch by purchasing the luxurious Mayfair Hotel for $31.9 million. This acquisition aligns with rising visitor numbers and interest in the city, and the hotel will soon transition to a Millennium & Copthorne brand. The Mayfair Hotel, known for its spacious rooms and award-winning café, enhances MCK’s presence in a key market.

