City Chic Director Increases Shareholding Confidence

City Chic Collective Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Neil Thompson acquired an additional 50,000 ordinary shares, increasing his indirect holdings through BEG Investments Pty Limited. This on-market purchase valued at $4,757.35 reflects a growing confidence from the director in the company’s prospects.

