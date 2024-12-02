News & Insights

City Chic Director Increases Shareholding Confidence

December 02, 2024 — 11:44 pm EST

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.

City Chic Collective Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Neil Thompson acquired an additional 50,000 ordinary shares, increasing his indirect holdings through BEG Investments Pty Limited. This on-market purchase valued at $4,757.35 reflects a growing confidence from the director in the company’s prospects.

Tags

Stocks
