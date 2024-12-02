City Chic Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.
City Chic Collective Limited has announced a significant increase in director Michael Kay’s stake, as he acquired an additional 750,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 2 million shares. The transaction, valued at approximately $71,600, reflects increased confidence in the company’s financial prospects.
