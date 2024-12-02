News & Insights

Stocks

City Chic Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

December 02, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

City Chic Collective Limited has announced a significant increase in director Michael Kay’s stake, as he acquired an additional 750,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total holdings to 2 million shares. The transaction, valued at approximately $71,600, reflects increased confidence in the company’s financial prospects.

For further insights into AU:CCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.