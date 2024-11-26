News & Insights

City Chic Collective Reveals AGM Voting Results

November 26, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.

City Chic Collective Limited announced the results of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were voted upon by a poll. The adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Mrs. Natalie McLean were both carried, while the spill resolution was not passed. These outcomes highlight the company’s current governance stance and shareholder sentiment.

