City Chic Collective Reveals AGM Voting Results

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
City Chic Collective Limited announced the results of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were voted upon by a poll. The adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Mrs. Natalie McLean were both carried, while the spill resolution was not passed. These outcomes highlight the company’s current governance stance and shareholder sentiment.
For further insights into AU:CCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.