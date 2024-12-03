City Chic Collective Announces Employee Share Buy-Back

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.

City Chic Collective Limited has announced a new employee share scheme buy-back, as part of its ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure. This buy-back is set to affect ordinary fully paid employee shares, marked under the ASX code CCXAJ. Investors might find this move significant as it can influence the company’s stock value and overall market performance.

