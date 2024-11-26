City Chic Aims for Profitability Amid Economic Challenges

City Chic Collective Limited (AU:CCX) has released an update.
City Chic Collective Limited, a global retailer specializing in plus-size women’s apparel, continues to face economic challenges due to inflation and reduced consumer demand. The company has implemented a business transformation, focusing on high-value customers and cost reduction, to navigate these tough times and aims for profitability in FY25. Despite economic pressures, City Chic remains committed to its customers and is adapting its product offerings to meet changing lifestyles.
