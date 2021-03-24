US Markets
CMGR

Citron to discuss 2021 investment opportunities on Clubhouse - tweet

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Citron Research, run by short-seller Andrew Left, plans to discuss investment opportunities for 2021 on audio-based social network Clubhouse on Thursday, the firm said on its Twitter handle.

March 24 (Reuters) - Citron Research, run by short-seller Andrew Left, plans to discuss investment opportunities for 2021 on audio-based social network Clubhouse on Thursday, the firm said on its Twitter handle.

"Follow Citron Research on Clubhouse. Tomorrow we will start a room and will discuss...new most compelling asymmetrical invest opps of 2021," Citron Research tweeted. (https://bit.ly/3fb6c6z)

Citron's discussion will also include the current state of activist short-selling and updates on past recommendations, the firm said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMGR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular