US Markets
CTXS

Citrix to buy Wrike for $2.25 bln

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published

Citrix Systems Inc said on Tuesday it would buy work-management platform Wrike Inc for $2.25 billion, as the digital workplace solutions company expands its portfolio amid a global remote work boost.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O said on Tuesday it would buy work-management platform Wrike Inc for $2.25 billion, as the digital workplace solutions company expands its portfolio amid a global remote work boost.

Citrix will buy Wrike from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTXS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular