Citrix to buy Wrike for $2.25 bln

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O said on Tuesday it would buy work-management platform Wrike Inc for $2.25 billion, as the digital workplace solutions company expands its portfolio amid a global remote work boost.

Citrix will buy Wrike from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

