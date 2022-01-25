Citrix Systems' (NASDAQ:CTXS) one-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 24% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Citrix Systems reported an EPS drop of 46% for the last year. The share price fall of 24% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CTXS Earnings Per Share Growth January 25th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Citrix Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.7% in the last year, Citrix Systems shareholders lost 22% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Citrix Systems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

