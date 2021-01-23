Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Shareholders might have noticed that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.0% to US$127 in the past week. Citrix Systems reported US$3.2b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.00 beat expectations, being 2.6% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CTXS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Citrix Systems' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$3.36b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 3.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.2% to US$4.13. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.33b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.06 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$159. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Citrix Systems analyst has a price target of US$206 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$140. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Citrix Systems' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 3.8% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.5%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Citrix Systems is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Citrix Systems' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Citrix Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Citrix Systems going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Citrix Systems that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.