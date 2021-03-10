Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTXS was $132.42, representing a -23.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.56 and a 27.56% increase over the 52 week low of $103.81.

CTXS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). CTXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports CTXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTXS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTXS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AUSF with an increase of 20.9% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of CTXS at 3.99%.

