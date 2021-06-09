Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $118.44, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTXS was $118.44, representing a -31.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.56 and a 6.45% increase over the 52 week low of $111.26.

CTXS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). CTXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CTXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.94%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTXS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTXS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WEBL with an increase of 11.18% over the last 100 days.

