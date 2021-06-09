Dividends
CTXS

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $118.44, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTXS was $118.44, representing a -31.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.56 and a 6.45% increase over the 52 week low of $111.26.

CTXS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). CTXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CTXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.94%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CTXS as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WEBL with an increase of 11.18% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTXS
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular