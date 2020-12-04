Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2020

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CTXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.87, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTXS was $127.87, representing a -26.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.56 and a 27.47% increase over the 52 week low of $100.31.

CTXS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). CTXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CTXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.92%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

