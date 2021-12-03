Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.1, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTXS was $80.1, representing a -44.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.19 and a 2.22% increase over the 52 week low of $78.36.

CTXS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). CTXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CTXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -35.85%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctxs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTXS as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDLO with an increase of 3.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTXS at 93%.

