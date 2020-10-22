Citrix Systems Inc Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share

(RTTNews) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $98.23 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $270.86 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $173.73 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $767.17 million from $732.90 million last year.

Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q3): $767.17 Mln vs. $732.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $775 - $785 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.89 - $5.99 Full year revenue guidance: $3.20 - $3.21 Bln

