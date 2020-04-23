Citrix Systems Inc Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share

(RTTNews) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $181.22 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $110.35 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $221.12 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $860.95 million from $719.14 million last year.

Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $860.95 Mln vs. $719.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $770 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $3.10 - $3.16 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.