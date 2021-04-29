Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

, 8:15 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Traci Tsuchiguchi -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Ryan.

Please go ahead.

Traci Tsuchiguchi -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Great. Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for today's first quarter 2021 earnings call. Participating on the call will be David Henshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Arlen Shenkman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please note that we have posted our first quarter earnings letter to our Investor Relations website.

I'd like to remind you that today's conversation will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Securities Law. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information concerning these and other factors is highlighted in today's earnings letter and in the company's filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC or on our Investor Relations website.

On this call, we will discuss various non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC's Regulation G. The reconciliation of the differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call can be found at the end of our earnings letter found on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to David, our President and Chief Executive Officer. David?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tracy. Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Thanks for joining us today. I'm pleased with the momentum in the business, especially around our cloud adoption and the migration of our installed base. Our transition to the cloud is progressing well and we expect our first quarter results to mark the trough in terms of the impact on the business model, the income statement. So beginning the second quarter and then continuing throughout the year, we expect to see top line acceleration of in our income statement metrics as these headwinds that we've been dealing with on the model transition turn and become a tailwind.

To provide insight into the transitioning business model, we've been reporting ARR metrics for subscription in SaaS, and then beginning today we're also disclosing total ARR, which includes perpetual license maintenance contracts. In Q1, the organic performance of these metrics, excluding any contribution from the Wrike acquisition showed continuing strength. In fact, SaaS ARR accelerated to 43% year-on-year growth and total ARR was up 15% from last year. So overall, the fundamentals in Q1 were actually quite strong. I'd like to note that this quarter involved, really included three unique items that impacted recognized revenue and I want to cover those briefly here in detail before we open up the call for Q&A.

The first is the Wrike acquisition, which closed at the end of February. Second item, as we experienced supply chain constraints in our hardware business impacting over $10 million worth of product. So, we expect these issues may persist for several quarters. So, we're adjusting our full year expectations accordingly. And the third issue was the duration on-premise term-based subscriptions, really influenced by the limited use licenses that we sold to customers at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. So, as a reminder, in Q1 2020 it benefited by $47 million related to this license type. So far, we've either converted to cloud subscriptions or issued new term-based licenses for about $50 million of total bookings value against this group. We have ongoing conversations with many more about Citrix Cloud migration.

So the limited use business continuity licences really generally fell into three categories. First one, project specific use cases, like a U.S. government agency that planned on building field hospitals to treat COVID patients. Obviously, those licenses would have no use beyond the project. Second group would be companies that are adopting a hybrid work style post pandemic. Many of these customers are either evaluating or they are already beginning to migrate these licenses and their overall Citrix infrastructure to Citrix Cloud. And then the third group are employers that are supporting temporary work from home and they're really still assessing their long-term work and their real estate plans. The customers in this third cohort tended to opt for shorter duration on-prem term contracts versus multi-year subscriptions in Q1.

Now, let me just give you a little context here. We estimate that recognized revenue in the quarter would be about $25 million higher if it wasn't for the shorter on-prem term license duration. In hindsight, of course, these dynamics are really not surprising, but they are different than what our guidance recalls. In the aggregate, business continuity licences expand our installed base and of course subsequent opportunity for these to move to the cloud over time through migration. Going forward, we continue to encourage investors to focus on annualized recognized revenue, of course, which we believe provides the most accurate measure of the underlying business performance.

So, operator, with that, let's go ahead and open up the call for questions now.

Questions and Answers:

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Raimo Lenschow from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hey, thanks for taking my question. David, can you talk like, let's double-click a little bit more on the limited licenses and the renewals there. Like in terms of -- what were you able to do in terms of kind of convincing clients to go one way or the other, and like how does that play out in in reality? And then the follow-on is then a little bit is like, if you think about the -- on the networking side, just kind of, you talked about the component shortage like how will that play through for the rest of the year? Thank you.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Raimo. Let me start with networking and work backwards. There's definitely some component shortages and I think supply chain constraints shouldn't be a surprised anyone. It impacted our ability to ship over $10 million worth of revenue in the quarter. So there's two things going on there. If you look -- when you read through our earnings letter, you'll see that the networking business actually is very heavily weighted toward subscription. In fact, 89% of bookings in Q1 were subscription. Underlying that is a increasing a run rate of hardware appliances to support these pooled capacity licenses. So, while we don't disclose it externally, the ARR of that business has been accelerating over the last several quarters.

And so with that, you see a little pressure on COGS, given the increasing component prices, but also in -- a unique item in this quarter. The boxes out of Q1 will ship in Q2, but we are assuming that this is going to be a sliding problem. So, there could be some issue moving out of Q2 and Q3 etc., etc. So we just adjusted our full year to account for that. We don't think the issue is more broader than that. The fortunate thing is that it is a reflection of just the underlying strength in our overall at delivering security business.

Second question, actually your first question regarding limited use licenses. So, as I said just a minute ago in my remarks, reminding everybody, we had about $47 million of impact a year ago. And we had put in place programs to really help customers through business continuity in the time of need and that was for all kinds of different use cases like I highlighted there. The focus over the last quarter or two has been on getting those customers to think about the longer term subscriptions, mostly Citrix Cloud. So, those companies that have already adopted go-forward plans around hybrid work, around real estate and around what not, those are the ones that have been successfully migrated toward Citrix Cloud or part of an ongoing conversation right now.

The third group were the ones that are really still thinking about this in the context of business continuity. And so our underlying assumption had been that we'd be able to convert those to much longer term subscriptions. But in reality, what came back was one year, in general, one year term, because of their business continuity. And so we're going to approach those going forward. It is just opportunities to help the customer think through their long-term plans and ultimately migrate those to Citrix Cloud.

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Okay, perfect.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And as I said, the last point, I said a minute ago is that in the aggregate, we've booked about $50 million worth of commitments against this overall pool.

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Okay, makes sense. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Brent Thill from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brent Thill -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Good morning, David. I think there are a lot of questions around the expected duration shrinking. It's kind of counter intuitive to what you did in helping companies during the pandemic that they would come back in actually shorter versus longer. Can you just explain a little more what we think is going on there.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it's three things, Brent. Similar answer the Raimo's question. And so those customers that have already adopted longer term use cases like those that are adopting hybrid work model, those contracts are longer in nature. If you look at the duration in our SaaS business, unchanged. It's still targeting a three-year duration for our typical contract. Actual duration is just a little bit shorter. In this group of licenses there are truly business continuity and people are looking at those as business continuity. They are still related to the pandemic. Those customers haven't worked their way through yet. And so it would be natural for them to offer a shorter term license as they figure out what their long-term plans are. Net-net, this has just allowed us to increase our installed base, increases our pool and our opportunity going forward for conversions.

Brent Thill -- Jefferies -- Analyst

And the $10 number you gave on cash flow, does that change in your view or are you still committed to that number?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we haven't changed that. I mean the 22 numbers are unchanged at this point in time. And I think the most important takeaway is that the duration is a limited impact item related to these unique one off licenses that we created a year ago to help customers in need. That's not an ongoing phenomenon. The business model is transitioning nicely. You see the success across all of our ARR metrics, which have continued to accelerate. And we believe that Q1 was the trough in terms of that business model evolution headwind. We're going to start reaccelerating here in Q2 and beyond, and that will pull through the rest of the P&L metrics, as well as cash flow.

Brent Thill -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Matt Hedberg from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matthew Hedberg -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey, thanks. Good morning, David. I don't think you've actually disclosed the mix of hardware and software on app delivery and security, but in your letter, you noted that you expected the software mix increase. I'm wondering if you could just sort of give us general terms on maybe where that sits today and where that might go in the future?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we really haven't. I mean it is migrating more toward subscription and software right now, and then over a longer period of time it will be migrating to SaaS. So if I step back a little bit and just provide a bit of context on that overall business, a couple of years ago, it was largely hardware based and we have a software heritage that underlies our business, and we were able to deliver those technologies across a number of different form factors, virtual appliances as a container and coming soon as a service. And so what that afforded us is the opportunity to start transitioning customers to what we call a pooled capacity, just gives an incredible flexibility for delivering their network infrastructure across all types of hardware -- hybrid cloud deployment models and that's really resonate. That's one of the reasons why the volume of hardware and our subscriptions is up as much as it is.

Going forward, it's going to continue to migrate toward more a cloud delivered platform for app delivering and security, being able to give customers a much more friction free way to adopt to different technology bundles based on their own network architecture and help modernize IT. Overall, I think that this quarter being 89% subscription bookings was probably a bit of a high mark. But it's definitely been trending up into the right. So I think it's going to bounce around a little bit. We're still going to always have a hardware component, so long as customers are focused on a hybrid multi-cloud model. So I would expect that part of it to continue for the next several years, but gradually moving toward a more complete subscription and then ultimately SaaS.

Matthew Hedberg -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then in terms of just sort of the geographic performance, total ARR was up, I believe, mid -- 15% organically, just great to see, total revenue down 10%, and when I look at on a geographic basis obviously based on revenue, so all geos are down from a revenue perspective. I assume that's not necessarily the trends that you're seeing relative to ARR. I wonder if you could give us a bit more granularity on it from a geographic perspective maybe based on ARR what you saw, maybe which geos did better?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Not a whole lot of change on a geo basis. In the aggregate, our sales teams exceeded their plans for Q1. The way that they are measured on ACV bookings. The the geos have all been executing well. I mean, EMEA has been one that has done particularly well over the course of the last year or so. The Americas being our largest business was kind of leading the transition early in the business model evolution. And I think that really throughout all three geos, you're going to see there business reaccelerate as we go into Q2 and beyond. And as I've said a couple of times, these headwinds from the model transition become tailwinds, but we didn't necessarily have any problem geos whatsoever.

Matthew Hedberg -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks a lot, David.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Mark Moerdler from Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.

Mark Moerdler -- Bernstein Research -- Analyst

Thank you very much and appreciate the additional color. I'm going to stay on the Workspace side of the business, starting first on, can you give us more color on those term license -- any sense of how much of the term licenses converted to SaaS versus term licenses of some sort of presented. And as a follow-up and then a couple more after, I apologies, but how much is still remaining of that $47 million that could convert? Mean -- is it meaningful that could convert in Q2?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark, I mean most of the unique program for a limited use business continuity was contained in Q1. I mean that's where the vast, vast majority of it, if you remember last year. And so, given that there is a lot of permutations in terms of license type in terms of what they bought and also where they're migrating, we've been trying to just aggregated up into bookings dollars. And that way we just don't confuse people. And so the way I look at it is we had a special set of circumstances, a year ago. We generated about $47 million of revenue. We've already booked $50 million of revenue commitments against that. And we probably have a large pool, an eight-figure pool of licenses that we're continuing to discuss about cloud migration.

And then those that are on short-term on-prem term, we'll continue to work with those customers, obviously, as we do. A lot of those are existing customers today. So we have ongoing conversations about their longer term plans. And as they work those out of course, the goal would be to just continue to roll those into Citrix Cloud migrations, which I mentioned a couple of times and you see that in the investor letter.

I mean, we're just seeing great progress with our transition and trade up motion. Good momentum coming out of the second half of last year continued into the first quarter of this year, and we expect that to continue throughout the year. So all these things that we had talked about over the last nine months are really clicking and doing well, and we're seeing an acceleration of installed base migrations to Citrix Cloud.

Mark Moerdler -- Bernstein Research -- Analyst

And then as a quick follow-up to that, if you put aside the limited use licenses, how did the team deliver otherwise on SaaS? Did you hit your numbers? Did you beat your numbers, putting the term, one term, special terms to this side?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it's hard to put it aside when we talk about the overall business and so...

Mark Moerdler -- Bernstein Research -- Analyst

Right.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Our teams are gold in the aggregate. So when I look at it on what they are measured on, our teams exceeded their plans.

Mark Moerdler -- Bernstein Research -- Analyst

Thank you. Appreciated.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Karl Keirstead from UBS. Please go ahead.

Karl Keirstead -- UBS Group AG -- Analyst

Thank you. Two from me. One, David, just to clarify, just curious whether the shorter duration issue on on-prem term contracts was really a phenomenon from this pool of customers signing limited duration deals or did you also see that phenomenon of shorter term commitments more broadly as your normal renewals came up in the quarter? So that's my first question.

And then, maybe I'll just ask my second question right away and it's for Arlen. Just on free cash flow. I know you've reaffirmed the comfort with the $10 in 2022. But I think most investors and analysts are around $8 a share for this year. So I just wanted to just ask whether that's still a reasonable assumption for this year, and if it is then it requires a pretty decent improvement in your operating income to cash flow conversion in 2022 to get to $10 per share. So this is probably the kind of bridge you'll offer at the next Analyst Day you do, but maybe you could sort of tease it out a little bit with us on this call to give us comfort in that $10 number. Thank you so much.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Karl, let me take your first question. So, just to be clear, we did not see changes in duration in our SaaS business or strategic contracts. The duration item was simply a reflection of the renewal of these limited use business continuity things from a year ago, and that's where this is isolated. This is not a broader scope issue whatsoever. They -- in hindsight, it was a bad planning assumption on our part. We thought that these would extend from their short-term duration originally to a long-term contract. In reality, they rolled into another short-term duration, because they are business continuity related. Again, it's a very isolated item. It's a little messy in Q1 versus our anticipation, but it's not a broader issue.

Arlen Shenkman -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karl, it's Arlen. You're absolutely right. I mean, as you noted in the letter, we'll be holding an Analyst Day in the third quarter. We'll be providing some additional details. In terms of your comment, we've commented in our year-end letter that we -- the cash will be up modestly from '20 to '21. Obviously and again we'll walk you through this when we get together there'll be an impact from the Wrike acquisition. So we expect '21 to be a transition, but to go into '22 strongly and our guidance remains unchanged.

Karl Keirstead -- UBS Group AG -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you both.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Karl.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sanjit Singh -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thank you for taking the questions. And thank you, David and Arlen for the ARR disclosure and sort of related to that and sort of just back into the maintenance ARP. It's about $1.4 billion. And so two questions there. Of the $1.4 billion, is there -- can you give us some rough sense of what the split between the Workspace and Networking looks like on the maintenance ARR side? And the second piece of that would be, we're seeing the SaaS mix of subscription bookings continue to move up into the right. You guys could targeting 50% to 60% of the year. As customers migrate over, are you seeing the type of uplift that we -- that you initially outlined a year or so ago in terms of seeing that 30% to 40% uplift. Thank you.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Sanjit. This is David. So yes, we are seeing the uplift. It's actually been very, very consistent. And so we're very happy with the progress we're making on the installed base. Like I just said on an earlier question, I mean, that's been accelerating over the last few quarters and I expect that to continue through the balance of the year. I think all the programs and the plans that we had talked about in the last nine months, they are delivering as expected. So, happy with that progress. And yeah, directionally we are of course trying to increase the mix around SaaS. Obviously, on-prem term licenses, there is an accounting impact like we saw in Q1 that just creates more noise in it's worth. And obviously, the long-term goal is to get everybody on our SaaS platform. Could you repeat the first part of your question.

Sanjit Singh -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Yeah, just a maintenance ARR, the mix between Workspace and Networking.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. The large, large majority of it is Workspace. I mean, if you look at recognized revenue, it's probably an 80, 20 split and maintenance will fall generally in that.

Sanjit Singh -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

And then one more if I could just sneak in. And it's just a higher level one. In terms of what you've seen your user base grow, I think you're up to 10 million cloud subs. We talked about 100 million overall users. I think some of them are concurrent. But I mean broadly since the pandemic any sort of view on how much the base has grown since the pandemic has started?

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, it's definitely grown. I mean, I think the most important thing for us strategically is to be looking at how many of those are paid subscribers on Citrix Cloud and you just mentioned that it was well over 10 million. In the aggregate, the numbers up over 30% year-on-year. Interestingly, in Q1, the absolute rate of additions is twice what it was a year ago when we entered in the pandemic. So, we're seeing great progress there. So, I'm very happy with that overall migration, and this was supposed to be the year where we start to accelerate installed base migration. That was absolutely true in Q1 and we expect that to continue to be the case. So, as far as I'm concerned, we're on track to had a plan in that aspect.

Sanjit Singh -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Appreciated. Thank you very much, David.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Tyler Radke from Citi. Please go ahead.

Tyler Radke -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Hey, thanks, and good morning, David. Maybe we could start with just ARR and again appreciate the disclosure on total ARR. But if I look at the guidance, it would seem to suggest that maybe there is a slight desell from where it grew in Q1 throughout the back half of the year. Maybe just help us understand kind of your assumptions around the trajectory of that and kind of the puts and takes and what could potentially cause ARR to not decelerate in the back half of the year.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Let me talk about the three ARRs just for a minute here. I mean, subscription ARR, I'm going to speak exclusive of any contribution from Wrike. I mean, it continue to accelerate for, I don't know, the fourth or fifth quarter in a row now, up 63% year-on-year and that's clearly a reflection of the overall business model transition that we've been making. And so with that number now at around $1.4 billion that scale we're very happy with our performance. SaaS ARR again continue to accelerate, which is good. Total ARR is an interesting one. I mean we're just releasing that metric right now. As we go through the year, we'll continue to disclose subsequent quarters and provide more visibility into historicals.

Right now, we think that that total ARR pretty good reflection of the underlying growth rate in the overall business. We've said in our earnings letter that we think somewhere in that low-teens range is probably a good plan for the balance of the year. And the only reason for a downtick of a 1 point or 2 is just -- is if there was any uplift related to this one-off limited use license, if that added a 1 point or 2, we just want to be a little bit careful there. So, still think that's a double-digit growth business. And then we'll work to keep it at the top end of the range.

Tyler Radke -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Thanks, that's helpful. And maybe just a follow-up on the networking business. So, I understand that the component shortages you're not on the ones kind of dealing with that. But what's your kind of expectation on when that gets resolved. And for the products that you weren't able to ship, do you think this revenue simply just gets deferred and you like kind of see a snap back in the future quarter once you kind of resolve the supply chain issues. Just help us understand how you're thinking about that impact longer term and how that gets resolved. Thanks.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. There's definitely component pressures in the supply chain right now. And you're right. We see that across a lot of people in the industry. For us, it's not a huge number. We wanted to call it out because it was a unique item, but that $10 million of revenue will ship in Q2, but we are just assuming that it's a sliding problem. So, there is some amount of revenue that slides out of Q2 into Q3, Q3 into Q4, etc. And so when it does snap back, I mean, we'll talk about it. And we'll talk about it openly, but again, it's not a huge number in the overall item. But our expectation is that it's going to continue through the balance of the year if that changes again, we'll disclose that.

Tyler Radke -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Robert Majek with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Robert Majek -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Great, thanks. On the $50 million of new term based licenses for pandemic conversions, can you just clarify whether the average duration was in fact around one year. And you mentioned that you don't expect the impact from the lower term duration to recover in subsequent quarters. I believe your comment was just in reference to '21. Can you just help us understand whether we might see duration -- term duration recover in '22.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, just to be clear, I think the term duration that we have talked about in relation to these licenses is a Q1 phenomenon, not a 2021 phenomenon. As we look into the balance of the year, pipeline and our deal based forecasting and others show a duration that is much, much more normalized. So this is a very, very isolated item. Those licenses did convert to Citrix Cloud for example. Citrix Cloud durations are unchanged. They are much longer, because those tend to be much more strategic contracts. This is just an isolated issue related to people that are employing business continuity in the face of a pandemic. It's not the broader issue than that.

Robert Majek -- Raymond James -- Analyst

One more question if I can. In my checks, I've been picking up a lot of momentum for desktop as a service offerings. Can you just help explain the shortfalls of competing DaaS solutions and why the growth of DaaS will negatively impact you VDI business.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We have a DaaS solution as well. I mean, the reason why customers adopt DaaS is that it's just desktop as a service, it can be just a simple, easy way to turn on a handful of desktops in a fully managed outsourced kind of manner. And I think broader trends that we've seen throughout the pandemic is an adoption of cloud that's accelerated across the board and you see that in just about every aspect of the industry. And so one of the reasons why our business has been accelerating the cloud is just that, gives customers more agility, more ability to manage, etc.

So our strategy of course is focused on the idea of hybrid and multi-cloud, where a lot of our customers are somewhere in between. We want to give them the ability to run DaaS, either Citrix DaaS or one of the cloud platforms, manage it with the overall Citrix Cloud and still maintain on-premises licenses, running their workloads in public cloud, you name it. It's just the broad hybrid approach and I think that's going to continue. I think you will certainly see more and more infrastructure move to cloud over time.

Robert Majek -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Thanks a lot.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Okay. Yeah, thanks. Thanks, David. Just a quick question for you around sort of the technology strategy as it relates to sort of the broader conversion to the cloud. Obviously, one of the benefits customers get from moving to the cloud with any companies to be in the most updated version of the technology, and I was just kind of curious this year if there is any upcoming releases that are going to make the benefits of being on the cloud even more apparent potentially to your existing base that might still be on perpetual. And if you're I guess anticipating any kind of inflection because of that or that would it be potential I guess upside in terms of a faster rate of conversion, just trying to get a sense of how you're thinking about sort of the technology releases in terms of being a little bit more of a, I guess, a carrot for clients to move at a faster pace potentially.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Kirk, I can talk about inflections in terms of the actual underlying bookings, because it's all subscription in SaaS. You don't see that typical inflection in the P&L the way you would have back in the old days of perpetual licenses. But we have seen an inflection and just the amount of customers migrating to the cloud. We talked about that beginning in the back half of last year and really continuing here with overall bookings up well into the triple figures on a year-over-year percentage basis.

And the reason that's happening are just the same things we've talked about before. It's easier to manage, it's easier to stay current, stay updated. In fact, the business that we're doing with some of our major partners like Microsoft, for example, is stronger than it's ever been. We can go in and demonstrate to a customer that, for example, Citrix Cloud plus Microsoft Azure and WVD, the three of them together is the cheapest alternative, and the most flexibility for them to be able to manage and run their infrastructure. And so I think it's a -- it's just a solid message. And that's the reason why it's been accelerating.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Okay. And then just maybe put a finer point on it. I mean, are the things that are going into the cloud technology that won't be available to the on-prem customers at some point in time, meaning at some point there is a more explicit sort of strategy around that too, that works in their benefit ultimately, but I'm just kind of curious if there's anything accelerating in terms of the gap between the technology is just because cloud is going to innovate at a faster pace.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It is really already is Kirk. I mean, it's a...

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Okay.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Really important point though. I mean, most of our innovation is coming through the cloud, and all the things that we have delivered over the last year, I mean, the vast majority of that is cloud related. Whether we're talking about automation and microapp workflows, whether we're talking about DaaS, as a prior comment, whether we're talking about the ability to add secure Internet access, which is effectively I think of that as secure web gateway capabilities and do it all in the cons -- in the context of a Citrix Cloud management profile. We now have instrumentation across all of our cloud properties, including networking that allows you to aggregate up analytics, and give visibility in the performance and security into other use cases that you just can't get on-prem and it's one of the reasons why the migration has been accelerating, just the value is there and more and more customer see it.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks, David.

Thank you very much. That was the last question. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. David Henshall for any closing remarks.

David J. Henshall -- President and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Thanks, operator. So I just want to thank everybody again for joining us this morning. I'd like to leave you with a few closing thoughts. First is, we are accelerating our transition of the installed base to the cloud as we've been forecasting and discussing this morning. We expect this to continue. Our acquisition of Wrike really extends our strategy and it's expected to be neutral till 2022 non-GAAP earnings and cash flow, while obviously accelerating revenue pretty substantially. And finally, these secular trends, whether it's cloud or distributed hybrid work model should provide a healthy tailwind for our organic and combined businesses in the future. So, with that, look forward to speaking with many of you throughout the quarter. Thank you very much.

Call participants:

