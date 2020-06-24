Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citrix Systems (CTXS) closed at $142.17, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.59% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CTXS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CTXS is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $775.08 million, up 3.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.58% and +5.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CTXS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CTXS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CTXS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.57, which means CTXS is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CTXS has a PEG ratio of 3.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.