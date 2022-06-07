Citrix Systems (CTXS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.66, changing hands as low as $98.51 per share. Citrix Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTXS's low point in its 52 week range is $78.07 per share, with $121.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.77. The CTXS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

