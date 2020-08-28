Citrix Systems (CTXS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citrix Systems (CTXS) closed the most recent trading day at $144.03, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud computing company had gained 0.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTXS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CTXS to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $757.48 million, up 3.35% from the prior-year quarter.

CTXS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.76% and +6.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTXS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CTXS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CTXS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.75.

Also, we should mention that CTXS has a PEG ratio of 3.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

