Citrix Systems (CTXS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Citrix Systems (CTXS) closed the most recent trading day at $133.99, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud computing company had lost 5.35% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTXS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CTXS to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $756.32 million, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.80 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.93% and +5.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTXS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CTXS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CTXS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.99.

It is also worth noting that CTXS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTXS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.