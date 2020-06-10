Citrix Systems (CTXS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Citrix Systems (CTXS) closed at $141.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

CTXS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 1.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $775.08 million, up 3.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.58% and +5.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CTXS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CTXS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CTXS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.4.

Also, we should mention that CTXS has a PEG ratio of 3.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

