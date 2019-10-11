Citrix Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CTXS

In trading on Friday, shares of Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.03, changing hands as high as $99.46 per share. Citrix Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTXS's low point in its 52 week range is $90.28 per share, with $112.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.56.

