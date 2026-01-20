Citizens Upgrades Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Sutro Biopharma (NasdaqGM:STRO) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.89% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is $34.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 149.89% from its latest reported closing price of $13.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 172MM, an increase of 62.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 94.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.00%, an increase of 98.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 1K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

