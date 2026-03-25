Citizens Upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $28.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of $23.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is 293MM, a decrease of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an decrease of 222 owner(s) or 35.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.12%, an increase of 32.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.32% to 113,460K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,251K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,902K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,246K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,083K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,853K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 49.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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