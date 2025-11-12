Citizens Upgrades Apyx Medical (APYX)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Apyx Medical (NasdaqGS:APYX) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apyx Medical is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apyx Medical is 78MM, an increase of 62.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apyx Medical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYX is 0.26%, an increase of 37.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 18,845K shares. The put/call ratio of APYX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,338K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 65.92% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 3,281K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,474K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,440K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 987K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 7.40% over the last quarter.

