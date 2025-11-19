Citizens Reiterates Upwork (UPWK) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Citizens reiterated coverage of Upwork (NasdaqGS:UPWK) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.12% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upwork is $22.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from its latest reported closing price of $18.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Upwork is 1,037MM, an increase of 32.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.16%, an increase of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 143,127K shares. The put/call ratio of UPWK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,337K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,310K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 33.84% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,513K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 29.91% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 6,461K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,985K shares , representing a decrease of 23.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 4,269K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares , representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 16.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,044K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 7.33% over the last quarter.

