Citizens Reiterates CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Citizens reiterated coverage of CRISPR Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CRSP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.91% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is $80.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $281.40. The average price target represents an increase of 41.91% from its latest reported closing price of $56.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics is 13,142MM, an increase of 34,180.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSP is 0.23%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 92,942K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,787K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,183K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 3.97% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,626K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,649K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 26.13% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,982K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing an increase of 44.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 41.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,283K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 14.97% over the last quarter.

