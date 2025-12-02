Citizens Reiterates Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Citizens reiterated coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Broadstone Net Lease is $20.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of $17.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Broadstone Net Lease is 439MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadstone Net Lease. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNL is 0.21%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 191,388K shares. The put/call ratio of BNL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,026K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,823K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,126K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,104K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 45.94% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,053K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 69.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,782K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.