CITIZENS & NORTHERN Earnings Preview: Recent $CZNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITIZENS & NORTHERN ($CZNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $28,254,000 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CZNC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN Insider Trading Activity

CITIZENS & NORTHERN insiders have traded $CZNC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK G PELLEGRINO has made 6 purchases buying 1,391 shares for an estimated $27,445 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KATHERINE W SHATTUCK has made 6 purchases buying 598 shares for an estimated $11,825 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN M DORWART sold 4 shares for an estimated $79

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of CITIZENS & NORTHERN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.