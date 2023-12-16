Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 19.89 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.40% from the latest reported closing price of 22.58 / share.

Citizens & Northern Declares $0.28 Dividend

On October 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 received the payment on November 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $22.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.90%, the lowest has been 3.74%, and the highest has been 6.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens & Northern. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZNC is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 4,853K shares. The put/call ratio of CZNC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 411K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 366K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern holds 319K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 307K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern Background Information

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania which operates 29 banking offices located in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in New York, as well as loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, Pennsylvania.

