Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Citizens & Northern said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 3.74%, and the highest has been 6.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens & Northern. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZNC is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 4,815K shares. The put/call ratio of CZNC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.79% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens & Northern is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.79% from its latest reported closing price of 21.59.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens & Northern is 116MM, an increase of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 411K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 13.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 350K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 11.51% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern holds 325K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 287K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 11.22% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern Background Information

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania which operates 29 banking offices located in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in New York, as well as loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, Pennsylvania.

