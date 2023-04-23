Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Citizens & Northern said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.74%, and the highest has been 6.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens & Northern. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZNC is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 4,823K shares. The put/call ratio of CZNC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens & Northern is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from its latest reported closing price of $20.47.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens & Northern is $116MM, an increase of 13.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 409K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 386K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern holds 325K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 280K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZNC by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania which operates 29 banking offices located in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in New York, as well as loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, Pennsylvania.

