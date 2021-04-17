Citizens & Northern Corporation's (NASDAQ:CZNC) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

CEO Brad Scovill has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 22 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Brad Scovill Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Citizens & Northern Corporation has a market capitalization of US$357m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 13% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$475k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. From this we gather that Brad Scovill is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Brad Scovill also holds US$1.9m worth of Citizens & Northern stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$475k US$437k 45% Other US$571k US$489k 55% Total Compensation US$1.0m US$926k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Citizens & Northern and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Citizens & Northern Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqCM:CZNC CEO Compensation April 17th 2021

Over the past three years, Citizens & Northern Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 5.5% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 20%.

We think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Citizens & Northern Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Citizens & Northern Corporation has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 14% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Citizens & Northern that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.